KOTA Cares: Friends of the Children focuses on Native American youth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friends of the Children is a non-profit program that originally started 30 years ago in Portland, Oregon.

That program was brought here to Rapid City more than a year ago and focuses on pairing mentors (also known as relatives) with Native American children four years old.

“Of course, our long-term outcomes are helping our children that in pour program graduate high school or obtain their GED, avoiding the juvenile justice system, and avoiding early parenting, while at the same time building up their cultural identity,” said Valeriah Big Eagle, executive director, Friends of the Children- He Sapa.

This program however isn’t considered open enrollment, children and families who qualify, must already be enrolled in one of the child selection partners. If enrolled, one of those programs can contact the Friends of Children-He Sapa program.

As for who qualifies, the program looks at different disparities.

“We help identify youth who really need mentoring the most. Meaning some of the youth may be going into the child welfare, or some of the youth are really struggling with having only one parent in the home,” said Big Eagle.

Each mentor at Friends of the Children-He Sapa is paired with eight children.

Coleman Eagle Elk is a mentor and says what got him interested in the program is he always wanted to help in any way that he could and be a positive role model.

One thing Eagle Elk does with his youth is to teach the fundamentals of a Native American drum.

One of the kids in his program had a speech impediment, however, when he sang with Eagle Elk something surprising happened.

“He sang those words perfect, he did not have a speech impediment. So, in the Lakota way, he was really thriving and really showing his way of being able to break that barrier of a speech impediment. That was something very special,” said Eagle Elk.

For more information on the Friends of the Children-He sapa, or to donate you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.