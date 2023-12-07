Coach of Mitchell baseball team, board member pleaded not guilty to involvement of sexual assault

(Madison Newman)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A member of the Mitchell Baseball Association and their post-18 coach have pleaded not guilty to their involvement in the sexual assault incident involving players on their team in June.

Luke Norden was charged with failure to report abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of misprision of a felony. Jeremy Borgan has been charged with one count of failure to report abuse or neglect of a child.

They are accused of having knowledge of the crimes and not reporting them to the police.

A joint trial is set for March.

Read more on the Mitchell Baseball Team below:

Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County

Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court

Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case

