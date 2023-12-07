‘Christmas on the Prairie’: Douglas High School fundraiser supports tech club

Peyton Cast & Kieran Holmes, Douglas High School Tech Club, share their creations on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas on the Prairie Craft Show at the Douglas High School returns for the 9th year. The craft show raises money for the school’s tech club. The tech club is composed of welders, woodworkers, and robotic enthusiasts.

Christmas on the Prairie Craft Show

  • Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Douglas High School
  • Take exit 67b to the stoplight and then turn left at Tower Road, look for the big sign

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
AMA street racing will be an addition to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
A new roaring event added to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Black Hills Children's Home staff celebrates the move into Rapid City.
Black Hills Children’s Home will soon relocate closer to Rapid City
Four people arrested in Meade County in possession of ketamine
Fire doused at Hot Spring VA warehouse

Latest News

Rapid City issues air quality alerts for dust.
Air pollution alert issued for dust in West Rapid City
Mentors will work with their Native American youth for 12-years.
KOTA Cares: Friends of the Children focuses on Native American youth
It's important to watch out for animal crossings when driving.
Making streets safer for drivers and wildlife
Roberta Snow Fly found crucial support and hope at a center set to close on December 8.
HOPEFUL: Unbroken homelessness survivor found unity and support through her unique journey