‘Christmas on the Prairie’: Douglas High School fundraiser supports tech club

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas on the Prairie Craft Show at the Douglas High School returns for the 9th year. The craft show raises money for the school’s tech club. The tech club is composed of welders, woodworkers, and robotic enthusiasts.

Christmas on the Prairie Craft Show

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Douglas High School

Take exit 67b to the stoplight and then turn left at Tower Road, look for the big sign

