Air pollution alert issued for dust in West Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust has been issued by the National Weather Service for West Rapid City, which includes the area west of the gap. The alert will be in effect until 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 and has been issued in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

According to the forecast, northwest winds ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 55 miles per hour, will blow fine dust into the air, causing poor air quality. Therefore, the Rapid City Air Quality Office advises that individuals who are elderly, young, or have respiratory conditions should avoid outdoor activities that may require physical exertion or exposure to the outside air.

To reduce dust pollution voluntarily, it is recommended to decrease the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities and to increase the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stockpiles, and construction sites.

The public can monitor local air quality conditions by visiting the Air Quality Index on the City’s home page, which can be found in the Community Bookmark and ‘In the News’ sections, or by downloading KOTA Territory’s weather app.

