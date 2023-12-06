Paul Mitchell annual Give with Heart food drive benefits Feeding South Dakota

On Tuesday, Paul Mitchell the School in Rapid City held their 27th annual Give With Heart food drive.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The drive benefits Feeding South Dakota and offered discounted services with the donation of canned goods. While there, you could also buy a raffle ticket that could’ve resulted in winning a door prizes that included spa packages, Rush tickets and hotel stays in Deadwood. The school also held a bake sale and all proceeds went back to Feeding South Dakota.

”We are doing our 27th annual Feeding South Dakota food drive, so we partner with them every single year. It used to be called the Cut-A-Thon and now it is called Give With Heart. Give With Heart is something that Paul Mitchell does school wide across the nation. We just decide to partner with somebody local, so that’s why we chose Feeding South Dakota,” said Marissa Lopez, marketing leader for Paul Mitchell the School, Rapid City.

The school hopes to participate in packaging food at Feeding South Dakota sometime in January.

