New York hotel offering ‘Home Alone 2’ package

The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to...
The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to channel their inner Kevin McCallister and have some fun in New York City.(theplazany.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This holiday season, fans of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” can re-create some of their favorite scenes from the iconic ‘90s film.

The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to channel their inner Kevin McCallister and have some fun in New York City.

It all starts with a four-hour private limousine ride around the Big Apple, where you will get to enjoy one of Kevin’s favorite meals, a cheese pizza, and see filming locations from the movie, including the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.

Upon returning to your hotel room, you can make yourself comfy in your extra-large bed, Kevin-style, and call room service for a 16-scoop sundae.

The room also comes with “one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key.”

The price depends on the room and you have to book directly with the hotel.

If the deal is sold out for the holidays, don’t worry, the Plaza Hotel’s “Home Alone 2” special is going to be available year-round.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Shangreaux, Jr. is being held in the Hughes County Jail.
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
Crews at the Block 5 project have started to reconstruct the elevator shaft that shifted the...
Elevator tower at the Block 5 Project being rebuilt
Four people arrested in Meade County in possession of ketamine
Black Hills Children's Home staff celebrates the move into Rapid City.
Black Hills Children’s Home will soon relocate closer to Rapid City

Latest News

First female Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dies at 93
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holiday students with Virginia students
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
Las Vegas police respond to active shooter alert at UNLV; suspect deceased