Much warmer air arrives Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild temperatures will stick around through the night with many in the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be much warmer with highs climbing into the 50s and 60s across the region with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will be mild for some and cooler for others, as a front will move in later in the day. Clouds and a few showers will be possible across parts of Wyoming, the northern hills and northwest South Dakota by Thursday afternoon. Some snow showers are possible in the higher elevations.

Winds will increase Thursday and Friday with gusts up to 40 mph or higher at times.

Temperatures will settle closer to average over the weekend and into the first part of next week with highs ranging from the 30s and 40s. We are expected above normal temperatures to return later next week and through the middle of the month. Below average moisture is expected, too.

