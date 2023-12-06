HOPEFUL: Finding faith in the community that gave back to a man still facing financial and health struggles

After losing his vision, a Rapid City man found faith in a place he used to only use to warm up his food, helping him fight instability and addiction.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Imagine living paycheck to paycheck for most of your life. Now imagine missing just one payday.

For Robert “Rob” Mommaerts, that’s exactly what he was going through before he lost his vision.

“Even while I was working at those places, I was a member of the homeless population,” expressed independent journalist and author Rob Mommaerts.

Now picture yourself making friends with those people you meet on the street throughout your experience of being homeless and working enough to put food on your lap.

“My co-workers didn’t know that, and I felt personally terrible having to ask one of my friends, ‘Hey, you can’t sit at this table; this is for our guests; you know, I get it, but this is business; it sucks,” shared Mommaerts.

On top of dealing with the constant fear of not making enough money to take care of himself, addiction eventually got the better of him.

“I slipped up; I don’t really know how to go into too much detail about that. I ended up losing my place due to my own bad decisions, and right before I was down to my last dollar, I ended up having a seizure and losing my vision,” shared Mommaerts.

That began a spiral. His financial stability was gone, leading him back to the place where he once only used to warm up food, now showing him faith and healing.

“I came here to the Hope Center, and a gentleman here shared his struggle with alcoholism, and I count that as one of my five moments that just really shook me, and it happened here,” explained Mommaerts.

From losing his vision to regaining his faith at the Hope Center, the support system that opened up for him was crucial in shaping him into the person he is now.

“It opened a lot of different doors; the resources and the staff here have been absolutely phenomenally supportive; they’ve been my cheerleaders, my rocks, and my family,” expressed Mommaerts.

That family is now to be scattered at a time when it’s needed the most.

“I do not intend to be houseless; I am because I have to be. I have no other options at this moment, and as of December 9, my options are that much smaller,” explained Mommaerts.

Mommaerts has been working on getting his journalism career going. He had one article published in the Native Sun News. The community of faith he was able to find at the Hope Center is one he will miss and fight for however long it takes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Four people arrested in Meade County in possession of ketamine
Crews at the Block 5 project have started to reconstruct the elevator shaft that shifted the...
Elevator tower at the Block 5 Project being rebuilt
Shangreaux, Jr. is being held in the Hughes County Jail.
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

The trip on the Holiday Express includes hot chocolate and sugar cookies.
All aboard the 1880 Train for holiday magic
Gov. Kristi Noem spoke to state lawmakers Tuesday, outlining her proposed budget for fiscal...
Gov. Noem on budget: ‘Let’s talk about the Big Three’
Beth Massa, director for foundation relations at South Dakota Community Foundation, shares...
December surge: non-profits see a third of yearly donations
Joyce Jefferson, from Dakota Daughters, and Deacon Mary Garwood share the details of the play...
Dakota Daughters: ‘Telling the story through a woman’s point of view’