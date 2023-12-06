Getting into the holiday spirit with the Rush hockey team

By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush gathered at the Granite Automotive in Rapid City to collect stuffed animals for their ‘Stuff A Truck’ event and to get ready for the annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday.

Big, small, and all colors and variety of stuffed animals were donated tonight.

All the stuffed animals donated will go to five different organizations, which includes, the YMCA, Youth and Family Services, Rural America Initiatives, the Abbott House, and the Monument Health Foundation.

However, if you were unable to make it tonight’s event, tickets are still being sold for Saturdays game.

“That’s why we’re encouraging everybody to come out to the game on December 9. It’s a 4:05p.m. start time, so friendly for the entire family. That includes our teddy toss where all the teddy bears come raining down after we score our first goal, and a post-game skate with your favorite players after the game, it’s going to be a really fun event,” said Drew Blevins, manager of community relations/broadcasting, RC Rush.

Players and staff will spread the holiday cheer a week later and hand out the stuffed animals to those five organizations.

