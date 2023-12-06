Black Hills Children’s Home will soon relocate closer to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota announced that they will moving their Black Hills Children’s Home from Rockerville to Rapid City.

After closing the doors to its physical Rapid City campus in 2019, the National American University building off Highway 16 will soon be used to care for children from the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockerville.

“Obviously it starts with strong families and we certainly want to encourage that, but we know not every child experiences that. So having a place like this, and others, that can help them grow and become who they’re meant to be is very important,” said Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun.

Having the location closer to town will allow for better access to anything the children and their families might need, including faster response times for EMS and police services.

“If you ever need emergency response, EMTs or police, obviously that is important because being in Rockerville, that was one of the challenges,” continued Salamun.

“In terms of safety we actually have a very very safe place in Rockerville. I mean we have every kind of, I guess, device that you could have, but here because were in a larger community, our neighbors have said to us you know ‘could we have some kind of a hotline so if we saw anything could we call you.’ It’s pretty isolating out there, it’s beautiful but honestly, here I think their experiences will be enriched, and we can use all the services that Rapid City has to offer,” said Michelle Lavallee, chief executive officer for Children’s Home Society, South Dakota.

The move will give the children and their families better access to trauma therapy and more integration into the community.

“Therapy is in great demand really across the county but its hard to find a therapist, and really with us expanding that we have a very specific niche in trauma. So this will be a service we have probably some of the very best, master levels trauma trained therapists that I am so thrilled will be right here. I think its really going to extend the therapy available in the Rapid City area,” continued Lavallee.

The day center at the children’s home will also allow kids within the Rapid City Area School system to get therapy to help the students work through trauma.

“This is really important to Rapid City Area Schools because we have a great number of students who do have trauma issues, and there’s levels of support that we cannot provide within our school district. Children’s Home Society is bringing a program with them that is modeled after the one in Sioux Falls that allows us to partner with them and send our students that need the extra care to the day program. They can still sleep in their own beds, their families can still see them, and yet they get the support for the trauma they’ve experienced,” stated Nicole Swigart, Rapid City Area Schools superintendent.

Melissa Johnson adopted her daughter and has been using the services from the Children’s Home to not only help her daughter move further in her life, but also help her family progress together.

“I adopted a daughter out of a history of trauma, neglect and abuse, and she and my family have utilized the services of Children’s Home before it was even on the board. I can’t say there are tidy bows to put on mental health packages, but what I can say is that the services that Children’s Home provides, the wrap around services, the child advocacy center, and the day school programs, they are just incredible. They’re not only helping the children but they’re helping the families. They’re helping us learn how to work with children who need these services,” stated Johnson.

Construction is expected to begin late 2024, and be completed early 2026.

