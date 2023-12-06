The 1880 Train brings the ‘Polar Express’ experience to Hill City

HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - All aboard the 1880 Train to take a magical journey to the North Pole.

The trip on the Holiday Express includes hot chocolate and sugar cookies.

Enjoy sugar cookies, hot chocolate, and candy canes while you journey to the North Pole.

Once you make it to the North Pole passengers will be greeted by Santa, who hops on the train for the ride back, making sure to greet children and their families.

Be sure to bundle up because the cars are 100 years old and can be chilly in the winter.

“It is a different experience. So, this train is about half the distance of our summertime ride. So, these trains only depart from Hill City, they go about halfway to the North Pole, half distance, The overall trip is about an hour, which is perfect for children, you know small children and families with small children,” said Nate Anderson, business operations manager for Black Hills Central Railroad.

Adults can also participate in the fun during the Holiday Expressed Spiked ride for those 21 and older.

The Holiday Express train ride runs every weekend until Dec. 24.

The 1880 Train will also have winter express runs the last weekend of December, but this trip does not include a visit from Santa as he will have gone fishing for the winter.

