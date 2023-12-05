Unseasonably mild weather though midweek.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see much nicer weather today with sunshine mixed with high clouds. Our highs will be in the 40s and 50s with much lighter winds.

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs in the 60s. These temperatures will be more than 20 degrees above normal. But not many records will be in jeopardy ... believe it or not, they are in the 70s!

Cooler weather returns late this week and this weekend with a return to normal temperatures. But chances for moisture remain minimal and mainly confined to the northern hills and Wyoming. As is typical with an El Nino pattern, the storm track stays south of us, which will be the case Friday and Saturday.

