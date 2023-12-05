Pierre man charged in stabbing death

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - David J. Shangreaux, Jr., 23, of Pierre has been charged with second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old female on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at a Pierre home.

Evie Maxey of Rapid City has been named as the victim.

The charging documents indicate that Pierre police came to a disturbance call at 9:04 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on 325 S. Brule Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim already dead.

Shangreaux, Jr. is being held in the Hughes County Jail. Initial court appearance is set for 1:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Pierre Police investigated the case with the help of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The case will be prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Court documents can be found here.

