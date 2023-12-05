Legislators prepare for Governor Noem’s budget address

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will give the annual budget address at a joint session of the state Legislature, laying out her proposal for the 2025 fiscal year budget.

The current fiscal year’s budget was $7.4 billion, with nearly half of it federal funding. The State of South Dakota’s Budget website contains more detailed information about the state’s financial health, budget, and budget process. It also gives a more in-depth look at the current and past fiscal years.

In October, Noem released an editorial where she stated “While South Dakota has seen unprecedented growth, we have not been immune from the burdensome regulations and inflation.”

District 32 Senator Helene Duhamel says she expects Noem to focus the majority of the available budget on the new men’s prison being built in Sioux Falls.

”Really hard to know right now what the governor has in her budget. We expect that there will be some $100 million that will be available. We think that the governor will push a lot of that money toward the new men’s prison,” said Duhamel.

Duhamel is hopeful that Noem might try to allocate some of the budget to the water fund, or at least support the bill Duhamel hopes to put forward in the 2024 Legislative Session that begins next month.

”I’m really hopeful that the governor will potentially include in her budget, but if not include, support, $3.5 million we need to finish the study for the Western Dakota Regional water system pipeline from the Missouri river,” continued Duhamel.

Duhamel is also hoping that the governor will allocate some funding for both Sioux Falls and Rapid City Regional airports as well as funding some money for the Douglas school system.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.