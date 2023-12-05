HOPEFUL: Unbroken homelessness survivor found unity and support through her unique journey

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Being homeless your whole life can give you a completely different look at the opportunities presented to you.

Just like her name implies, Roberta Snow Fly has lived her life drifting from place to place on her own for most of her adult life.

“My sister passed away in 2015, and I have no mother or father. I’ve been on my own since 14 years old,” shared Rapid City homeless survivor Roberta “Unci” Snow Fly.

Snow Fly overcame obstacles many of us cannot even imagine, those same obstacles being the ones that hold back many in the homeless community from moving forward.

“It’s not that we don’t want jobs; it’s birth certificates, Social Security, and IDs,” explained Snow Fly.

To make things more difficult, she was the victim of a car versus pedestrian collision, leaving her with a speech impediment and a foggy memory. And still, hope never left her side. Snow Fly was able to use the resources at the Hope Center to help piece her life back together.

“If they have funds, then they’ll write out a paper for you. You tell them, ‘You need this for a job or a house.’ I’ve even had them help me because me and several others or the elderly give us transportation to go over and get it,” explained Snow Fly.

And while Snow Fly was using the center as a way to get back on her feet, the hope she found there was equally important.

“Out on the street, it is very hard. During the day, we can come here in the morning and we’re all happy. We call it roll call on the street to see who made it through the night,” expressed Snow Fly.

This roll call Snow Fly and her family do at the center is one of the reasons she still checks in on a daily basis.

“Have faith, have hope, because, you know, you don’t have to have it, but I do because I’m a survivor. And I love this place because I can go home sleep-safe knowing that these people help me make it through another day,” expressed Snow Fly.

Snow Fly will continue to use the Hope Center to make sure those she calls family are safe and is still using the resources available to them until its closure on December 8.

