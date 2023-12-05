HOPEFUL: Empathy-driven relationships at the Hope Center ignite friendship and life-changing bonds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A crucial cornerstone of happiness in someone’s life is a successful relationship, whether that entails a friendship, partnership, or at the very least having someone there to cheer you on through life’s highs and lows.

For the employees at the Hope Center, this kind of bond between them and the guests is a crucial part of the day. For Robyn Opstedahl, one of the employees at the center, the phrase couldn’t hold more truth.

“I learned more from the people here about poverty and homelessness and the trials and tribulations of people than I did when I worked at social services for 40 years,” expressed former mentor and staff at the Hope Center Robyn Opstedahl.

As a mentor, she built relationships with the guests, giving her a front-row seat to the trials and tribulations her guests and friends were experiencing, including the loss of a friend she previously mentored.

“Well, the one woman that I worked with quite a bit passed away from cancer last year. She and I became really good friends; she was in the hospital for a long time; she called me her special friend,” shared Opstedahl.

Opstedahl was able to appreciate the friendship and see the progress her mentoring had made.

“Changing her life to something that made her happy, and it was a great experience for me to become a good friend to her,” expressed Opstedahl.

But experiences like that don’t just happen. Just like in any relationship, it takes empathy for what the other person is going through.

“We’d go for walks just to get to understand where people are coming from, ‘what caused them to become homeless, what caused them in their life that they were sad and they didn’t know what to do and where to turn,” explained Opstedahl. “It’s a process; it’s not something that happens overnight.”

It is the mission of the Hope Center—building bridges out of poverty.

“But that’s what they do here; that’s what’s comforting to people: they have the same place, the same routine, the same faces, and the same care given to them day after day, and it changes people’s lives,” explained Opstedahl.

Opstedahl’s story isn’t unique. Each of the Hope Center’s employees had similar stories about how some guests became friends and how working at the center changed their lives for the better.

For homeless resources, please follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.