Gov. Noem on budget: ‘Let’s talk about the Big Three’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If the majority of South Dakota legislators agree, teachers, healthcare providers, and state workers could see a 4 percent pay raise. That is what Gov. Kristi Noem proposed in her budget message to a joint session of the Legislature Tuesday in Pierre.

“We have to take care of our people first,” the governor stressed. “We must address our responsibilities first before we consider special interest projects.”

Schools - $46.5 million

Healthcare providers - $26 million

State workforce - $20.6 million

Noem said her budget addresses teachers’ salaries, invests in childhood literacy, and sets children up for careers in the future.

State law requires education to be raised at the rate of inflation or 3 percent, whichever is lower. Noem opted to push for 4 percent to give teachers a pay raise. The governor said teacher pay raises have not kept up with what the state invests in public schools.

When it comes to healthcare, Noem wants a 4 percent hike for nursing homes, community service providers, and developmental disability providers.

The raise for state workers is an attempt to retain and attract people to public service.

However, there won’t be as much money as in recent years. The state collection of sales tax is ahead of legislative estimates but down from the previous fiscal year. Still, the governor wants the sales tax break put into law earlier this year to continue. It is set to expire in 2027 but Noem wants a permanent cut.

One approach to saving money is to pay upfront for projects, such as the men’s prison in Sioux Falls and the women’s prison in Rapid City.

“By funding all of these infrastructure projects, we avoid having to bond for those needs. That means that we don’t incur debt – debt that our kids will be responsible for paying off in the future,” the governor claimed.

Noem requested just under $7.3 billion in spending from federal, state, and other sources for fiscal year 2025, almost $100 million less than the legislature appropriated for FY 2024. Last year’s budget came in at $7.4 billion, with just under half of that federal funds.

The state Legislature will begin crunching the numbers when the next session begins Jan. 9. The state has had a balanced budget for 134 years and Noem says that tradition will continue for another year.

“No matter what uncertainties may lie ahead, one thing is certain: South Dakota will budget responsibly and conservatively,” the governor concluded.

You can view the governor’s entire budget address below, or click on this link for a transcript.

