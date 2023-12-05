Elevator tower at the Block 5 Project being rebuilt

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a Block 5 elevator shaft had to be dismantled last week due to a structural integrity issue, work has begun to rebuild the shaft.

Crews worked through the weekend to get to the base of the shaft to learn what the problem actually was that caused the shaft to shift to the south. After clearing the structure and getting down to the foundation, it was learned that the piece that connects the base of the tower to the foundation failed.

”They wanted to go down and make sure that none of the low grade components were compromised so we’ve confirmed that, and we’ll be re-pouring foundation walls just to make sure we’re doing it all right and starting the sequence all over again,” said Jake Quasney, chief operating officer for Lloyd Companies.

Quasney said the elevator shaft should be fully built again in a couple weeks.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.