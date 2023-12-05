December surge: non-profits see a third of yearly donations

Beth Massa, director for foundation relations at South Dakota Community Foundation, shares tips to help our non-profits all year.
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 5, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In just the last three days of the year non-profits see 12% of their annual donations pour in. December is crucial for non-profits, ensuring their budgets balance out before the new year.

The South Dakota Community Foundation suggests helping your community where you can whether this be a financial contribution or simply your time. Either one will greatly support organizations.

Beth Massa, director for foundation relations at South Dakota Community Foundation, says to plan your giving throughout the year. Massa says non-profits always welcome support whether it’s a monthly commitment or an annual contribution.

“Pick something that really interests you, that you can get involved in. It’s not just the money, it’s the time,” says Massa.

