Dakota Daughters: ‘Telling the story through a woman’s point of view’

Joyce Jefferson, from Dakota Daughters, and Deacon Mary Garwood share the details of the play 'Wounded Knee Massacre 1890,' that Dakota Daughters will perform o
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three women from three different cultures share three different perspectives on the Wounded Knee Massacre.

The three women, Dakota Daughters, are Joyce Jefferson who plays a freed slave; Geraldine Goes In Center; representing a Lakota woman; and Lillian Witt, a settler. The play is very involved and sheds light on the human experiences of those involved from a woman’s point of view.

“We take everyone from the time when the Lakota were here, through ending slavery and homesteading. Telling the story through a woman’s point of view, which you don’t usually see,” Jefferson said.

Dakota Daughters will perform their play on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, which sits on former boarding school land. The play starts at 6:15 p.m. and a Q and A will follow.

