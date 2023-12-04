South Dakota’s Senators want focus on border security added to national security bill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the year comes to an end Congress has a bit of housekeeping to do with pressure to pass the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

The NDAA is a bill passed for the past 62 years and is responsible for setting military spending and policy for the next year.

With both the House and Senate in a state of gridlock on whether to include aid packages for Israel and Ukraine, it’s uncertain if the bill will be passed by the end of the year. Both South Dakota’s Senators spoke this week about the bill saying more focus should be on America’s southern border.

”It has become a national security issue because once again there’s been another record set when it comes to the border and not the good kind of record, this administration now has during the month of October seen 240,980 individuals be apprehended attempting to illegally cross our southern border,” said Senator John Thune.

“I think this is very doable the American people are simply saying look you’re asking for about 109 billion dollars for defense purposes but why aren’t you fixing the policies at the southern border where you’ve had 8.4 million encounters since Biden took office. The reality is it’s a policy issue which has got to be changed and it can be changed, and this is not something that should cause a great upheaval within the United States, this is one that should actually be part of the package and it’s a good thing to get done,” said Senator Mike Rounds.

The Senate is set to adjourn on Dec. 15. It is unlikely the bill will be passed this year if it isn’t by then.

