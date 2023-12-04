SDSU, USD football move onto quarterfinals in the FCS playoffs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Both South Dakota State and South Dakota football are moving onto the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs with victories on Saturday. The No. 1 Jackrabbits shut out Mercer, while the No. 3 Coyotes defeated Sacramento State 34-24. SDSU moves onto the play No. 8 Villanova. USD will face North Dakota State. For a full look at the bracket, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.