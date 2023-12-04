Rushmore Thunder host Mitchell
Boys and girls varsity teams played Mitchell over the weekend
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Thunder boys and girls varsity teams hosted Mitchell at the Thunderdome this weekend. The girl’s varsity team split their games against the Marlins, falling 5-1 on Saturday and winning 2-1 on Sunday. However, the boy’s varsity team won both games, with an 8-1 on Saturday and a 12-0 win on Sunday.
