Rushmore Thunder host Mitchell

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Thunder boys and girls varsity teams hosted Mitchell at the Thunderdome this weekend. The girl’s varsity team split their games against the Marlins, falling 5-1 on Saturday and winning 2-1 on Sunday. However, the boy’s varsity team won both games, with an 8-1 on Saturday and a 12-0 win on Sunday.

