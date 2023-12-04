Rapid City Regional Airport unveils a new lactation pod for parents

(KOTA KEVN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Regional Airport has recently introduced a new Mamava lactation pod to cater to the needs of nursing parents. The pod is a self-contained, standalone structure that provides a comfortable, handicap-accessible, and private space for breastfeeding or pumping. It is located post-security, near Gate 7, and can be accessed via a keypad code.

“At Rapid City Regional Airport, we take pride in being at the forefront of accessibility. Our commitment to providing high-quality services and facilities extends to all passengers, including nursing parents,” said Chris Deitz, Airport Director of Operations & Maintenance.

“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding at Rapid City Regional Airport,” said Sascha Mayer, co-founder and CEO of Mamava. “We believe that all breastfeeding parents deserve a dignified place to breast pump or feed a baby distraction-free—anywhere, anytime. Rapid City Regional Airport is helping normalize breastfeeding and increasing equitable access to lactation support for the next generation.”

Mamava is a company that aims to change the culture surrounding breastfeeding. They offer a free app that helps breastfeeding parents locate thousands of lactation places that have been vetted by Mamava, where they can pump or nurse while on the go. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices and also allows users to unlock Mamava pods. Mamava is a women-owned company and is proud to be a B corp. They design, engineer, and assemble lactation pods in the USA.

