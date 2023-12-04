Matters of the State: Hungry students; SD Dems’ 2024 priorities; ‘Freedom Works Here’ hurdles

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, sit down with Rep. Kadyn Wittman (D-Sioux Falls) to discuss the Sioux Falls School District’s policy to deny meals to students with mounting lunch debt.

Rep. Wittman weighs in on the decision and potential legislative solutions, as well as priorities for South Dakota Democrats during the 2024 Legislative Session.

We also take a look at the latest work from South Dakota’s congressional delegation on Capitol Hill as Rep. Dusty Johnson introduces a bill to help states divest from China, Sen. John Thune seeks more accountability for artificial intelligence, and Sen. Mike Rounds discusses the looming deadline to pass a new bill to fund the federal government.

South Dakota News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitney stops by to discuss his latest report on Gov. Noem’s ‘Freedom Works Here’ workforce recruitment campaign, and the reaction from economic development groups on the rollout and early results of the campaign.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

