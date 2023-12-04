HOPEFUL: Partnership prevails as newlyweds recall rising above homelessness in Rapid City together

Newlyweds credit Rapid City's only community day center for support in overcoming homelessness, expresses concern for relatives as the center faces closure.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A wedding can be a wonderful reminder that having a life partner can get you through the toughest of times.

For Kayla and Sody Pulliam, a newlywed couple who were married at the Hope Center in Rapid City, their partnership is a reminder of having someone special through the toughest times. Taking a particular phrase from the Hope Center and using it as a way to continue pushing themselves forward.

“You might be homeless, but not hopeless,” expressed former Rapid City unsheltered person Sody Pulliam.

This phrase was one of the reasons they kept going until they made it off the streets and into their new apartment with the help of the center.

“The clothing, you know, the phones—the big thing is the mail,” explained former Rapid City unsheltered person Kayla Pulliam.

And while those things did factor into their success, there was another resource they used that rarely gets talked about as well.

“I’d also have to say the support system that they have, the consistency with it, without their consistency and keeping on us or, you know, checking up to make sure that we’re doing good whether we were on the streets or not. It was the consistency of the support and just checking on our well-being,” explained Kayla Pulliam.

That consistency and support is what got them out from the bottom to the place they are now.

“We’re in that place one time; you know, we started out with nothing, just me and him on the street sleeping... cold,” expressed Kayla Pulliam.

With the Hope Center’s imminent closing on December 8, the couple is worried for their relatives, who are still on the streets trying to make it through another day without the same support. Friends and relatives are left looking for somewhere to go.

“For a place to go throughout the day before they have to figure out a place to sleep or find somewhere to sleep, you know, or find somewhere to eat,” expressed Kayla Pulliam.

As the winter months approach, the Pulliams will continue to try and keep in touch with the relatives they know who are still on the streets.

