Four people arrested in Meade County in possession of ketamine

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - Four people were arrested on multiple charges for possession of four pounds of ketamine.

At 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the Valley Market Store located at 15000 block of Sturgis Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, the deputies investigated suspected impaired driving. The driver claimed to be traveling from Kentucky to Wyoming and was on his way back to Kentucky.

After the investigation, four people were arrested for multiple charges related to the possession of ketamine. The arrested individuals are Tracey Adkins, 41, from McKee, Kentucky, Arthur Clemmons, 65, from McKee, Kentucky, Rusty Clemmons, 47, from Norman Park, Georgia, and Alexus Rose, 22, from McKee, Kentucky. All four were taken to the Meade County Jail.

During the investigation, authorities seized over four pounds of suspected ketamine.

The incident is still under investigation, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

