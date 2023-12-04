5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington state

Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington...
Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington state, according to authorities.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:23 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Five members of a family were found dead Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington state, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Orchards neighborhood of Vancouver on a welfare check request at about 1 p.m. A person had reported receiving a text message from one of the family members that said they had “harmed others” at the house, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, they tried to contact the people inside the house but did not get a response. Because of the report of possible harm to others and a possible firearm in the house, deputies requested backup from a tactical team, according to KPTV.

Using a flying drone, deputies determined several people looked like they were dead inside. At that point, tactical teams and emergency medics entered the house and found five people dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the deaths appeared to be murder-suicide with a firearm, with the suspect dead along with four of their family members.

While the investigation is ongoing, deputies said they do not believe there is any danger to the community.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 Project's elevator shaft gets dismantled after a structural integrity failure.
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted
Raccoons are the animal targeted most under the South Dakota Nest Predator Bounty Program,...
South Dakota predator bounty program to continue despite opposition
Mail options for the homeless
Rapid City approves two organizations for homeless mail services and document storage
Some cars couldn’t turn around and got stuck.
Woman says Google Maps detour led drivers into middle of desert
The 2024 Black Hills National Forest season passes will be available for half price on Friday.
Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday

Latest News

Newlyweds credit Rapid City's only community day center for support in overcoming...
HOPEFUL: Partnership prevails as newlyweds recall rising above homelessness in Rapid City together
Representative Johnson took to the House Committee to the Judiciary recently to explain the...
Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks about bill to keep same number of Supreme Court Justices
Both of South Dakota’s Senators spoke this week about the bill saying more focus need to be on...
South Dakota’s Senators want focus on border security added to national security bill
A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while...
Woman killed in shark attack while swimming with daughter off Mexican coast