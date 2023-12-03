Strong gusty winds and snow showers are likely for Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For tonight, we will see increasing cloud cover as another weak low-pressure system moves in. With this next low-pressure system, we will see gradually increasing winds as we move into Monday morning; however, for tonight, expect lows to get into the low 20s and low 30s with winds from the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Early morning snow and rain showers will be possible during the early morning hours on Monday. Due to upsloping, the areas of Lead and O’Neil Pass are likely to see local snowfall totals of a Trace up to 1″ of snow. The surrounding areas of Rochford SD, Upton Wyoming, and Sundance Wyoming could also see trace amounts of snow. Little snow accumulation is expected outside of the higher elevations.

For Monday a high wind watch will go into effect from 6 A.M until 6 P.M. Monday, the areas include Harding, Perkins, Butte, Meade, Ziebach, Haakon, Central and Eastern Pennington, far eastern Custer, and northern Jackson counties. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible. The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Clouds will gradually clear out through the afternoon, and temperatures will mostly climb into the 40s, with a few 50s possible in the plains.

Temperatures will continue to climb into Tuesday, with most areas in the 50s with breezy conditions. On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be plenty of sunshine, with 60s possible for both days. By Friday, temperatures will cool back into the 40s, with increasing cloud cover and precipitation possible for both Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 Project's elevator shaft gets dismantled after a structural integrity failure.
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted
Mail options for the homeless
Rapid City approves two organizations for homeless mail services and document storage
Pennington county search & rescue recruiting volunteers
The 2024 Black Hills National Forest season passes will be available for half price on Friday.
Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday
Volunteer fire departments statewide set to receive funding from the South Dakota Department...
Volunteer fire departments across the state set to receive funding for equipment

Latest News

Snow showers are likely for this evening, with strong gusty winds for Sunday
Snow showers are likely for this evening, with strong gusty winds for Sunday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool today, milder this weekend.
Cloudy with a few flurries overnight