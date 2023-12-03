Providing winter essentials to the youth in the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During this season of giving, The Good Will in Rapid City provided shoes, mittens, and socks to approximately 500 children. This act of kindness ensures that the holiday spirit reaches every corner of our community.

It all began in Sioux City when one of the founders of Good Will recognized an issue of children arriving with newspapers and other items in their shoes, unable to stay warm. This realization fueled the organization’s commitment to making a difference in communities, ensuring that children in the Midwestern region have warm feet. The 82nd annual Shoe and Mitten Party’s goal this year was to serve approximately 3,000 kids.

“So when people wonder what they get when they get to Goodwill, donations, what they go for, this is really what it is. This is one of the things that we do with a little bit of grant funding; it helps with it. But this is a great opportunity for us to give back with community volunteers that help us give them,” said Mission Advancement Vice President Shawn Fick.

Each location aims to support at least 50 to 60 kids, with an estimated cost of $40 to $45 per child. If you missed out this year, the annual tradition will continue next year, and registration will open during the first week of October.

