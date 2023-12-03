John T. Vucurevich Foundation empowers local nonprofits to strengthen families and communities

By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The John T. Vucurevich Foundation (JTVF) is dedicated to helping low-income families meet their needs through grantmaking and community collaboration. The foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its October grants, which are aimed at supporting families with young children.

The grant highlights:

- $700,000 for the Jump Start Program at YMCA of Rapid City: The foundation has awarded a $700,000 two-year grant to the YMCA of Rapid City to bolster the Jump Start Program. This initiative provides quality early learning and affordable child care to families associated with community organizations such as Catholic Social Services, Black Hills Special Services, Rapid City Area High Schools, and OneHeart. The grant aims to empower families striving for self-sufficiency.

- $174,182 for the Uplifting Parents Program at Catholic Social Services: Continuing its commitment, the John T. Vucurevich Foundation has granted $174,182 to complete the Uplifting Parents Program Pilot at Catholic Social Services. This program supports single parents pursuing a college degree, offering mentorship and financial assistance to help them achieve their educational and professional goals.

- $25,000 for Recovering Mothers with Newborns Program at Bethany Christian Services: In its October 2023 Basic Needs grant, the foundation awarded $25,000 to Bethany Christian Services of Western South Dakota for the ReNew Program. Focused on supporting expectant mothers battling substance use disorders, ReNew provides a tailored support system during the critical first year of an infant’s life, offering guidance, counseling, and emotional support.

“As a foundation, our commitment goes beyond financial support; it’s about weaving hope into the fabric of our community. We believe that every child deserves a strong start, and every family deserves the chance to thrive. These grants reflect our dedication to creating a community where the potential of every parent and child is not just realized but celebrated,” shares Alan Solano, President and CEO of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

About the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, “We help our low-income neighbors meet their needs one family at a time through grantmaking and community collaboration. We envision a community where working families and thriving children reach their full potential.”

Learn more about the Foundation at jtvf.org.

