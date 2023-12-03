City offers recreation activity options as gifts this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City’s Recreation Department has several ideas for passes to the swimming, golfing, and ice facilities.

The 2024 Meadowbrook Golf Course season pass sale is ongoing and will end on December 16. Additionally, golf apparel, bags, and select shoes are available at a 20% discount. The Meadowbrook Clubhouse is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for the last chance sales day on Saturday, December 16th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The season passes for 2024 at Executive Golf Course will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays in December, starting from Dec. 8.

For those interested in ice skating, the City’s Recreation Department offers individual and family season passes, as well as 10-punch admission passes for the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. You can also purchase adult and youth learn-to-skate class sessions or youth hockey class sessions for your loved ones. Contact the Ice Arena at 605-394-6161 or visit the Arena at 235 Waterloo Street for more information and to purchase the passes.

If you prefer swimming, the City’s Aquatics Division offers daily, 20-punch, quarterly, and yearly passes for purchase, including passes for youth, adults, seniors, couples, and families. You can also purchase swim lessons for people of all ages. Contact the Aquatics staff at 605-394-5223 or visit the facility at 125 Waterloo Street for more information and to purchase the passes.

Lastly, check out the recently published Winter Season Guide for activity, rate, and contact information for the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. You can find the guide online on the department’s page at www.rcgov.org or by visiting various Parks and Rec facilities.

