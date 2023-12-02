Volunteer fire departments across the state set to receive funding for equipment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Volunteer fire departments across South Dakota are set to receive a big boost thanks to grants from the state Department of Public Safety.

The grants total $5 million for personal protective equipment or PPE such as bunker gear, boots, gloves, wildland firefighting apparel, and self-contained breathing apparatuses. Multiple Pennington County fire departments received funding, including the Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department which received just north of $33,000.

The Rapid Valley assistant chief says they are excited to put that money to use.

“The main reason that we need the PPE is that we recently just got over the COVID. That has caused us a little bit of a backlog in getting our gear and obtaining it for our members. The delivery times for our gear has been over 14 months. So now with this extra bit of money, we’ll be able to order seven new full PPE ensembles for our members,” said Assistant Chief Hunter Vissia.

Vissia also emphasized how important this funding is as they are one of many volunteer fire departments in the county as well as the state receiving these funds.

For more information on which counties received funding click here.

