Volunteer fire departments across the state set to receive funding for equipment

Volunteer firefighters are set to get new personal protective equipment, thanks to a state funding grant.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Volunteer fire departments across South Dakota are set to receive a big boost thanks to grants from the state Department of Public Safety.

The grants total $5 million for personal protective equipment or PPE such as bunker gear, boots, gloves, wildland firefighting apparel, and self-contained breathing apparatuses. Multiple Pennington County fire departments received funding, including the Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department which received just north of $33,000.

The Rapid Valley assistant chief says they are excited to put that money to use.

“The main reason that we need the PPE is that we recently just got over the COVID. That has caused us a little bit of a backlog in getting our gear and obtaining it for our members. The delivery times for our gear has been over 14 months. So now with this extra bit of money, we’ll be able to order seven new full PPE ensembles for our members,” said Assistant Chief Hunter Vissia.

Vissia also emphasized how important this funding is as they are one of many volunteer fire departments in the county as well as the state receiving these funds.

For more information on which counties received funding click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The foundation of an elevator shaft under construction shifted, prompting some road closures.
Unstable elevator shaft stalls Block 5 building progress
The 2024 Black Hills National Forest season passes will be available for half price on Friday.
Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday
Block 5 Project is moving onto the next phase of construction.
Crews are making progress as they move toward next phase of the Block 5 Project
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
RCAS could result in redistricting after a bond survey is completed.
Rapid City Area Schools look into a bond that could result in some school redistricting

Latest News

The aurora has amazed people from around the world for millennia with its mesmerizing lights...
Cracking the science behind the northern lights
The foundation of an elevator shaft under construction shifted, prompting some road closures.
Part of Block 5 building in danger of collapse
Block 5 Project's elevator shaft gets dismantled after a structural integrity failure.
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted
Rural American Initiatives holds a ground blessing ceremony to celebrate the expansion of...
Rural American Initiatives holds ground blessing to highlight new expansion