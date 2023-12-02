Rural American Initiatives holds ground blessing to highlight new expansion

Rural American Initiatives holds a ground blessing ceremony to celebrate the expansion of their school.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization focused on educating Rapid City’s youth took a step toward expansion Friday.

Rural America Initiatives has been serving Rapid City’s poverty-level students for more than 30 years. Friday’s ground blessing highlighted the school’s expansion, adding eight classrooms to the current 12. The school also houses a tribal Head Start program serving low-income and poverty-level Lakota children ages through 5 years old, and their families. Executives say this expansion will help an additional 80 families.

“Most of the students in this new addition will be zero to three-year-olds and it gives them a chance to have a healthy safe place. And we allow the families to work without worrying about their children,” said Bruce Long Fox, executive director for Rural America Initiatives.

RAI currently has $2 million for this project and hopes the community can come together once again to help them raise an additional $2 million to get this project done.

“We want to share that idea of gratitude with the community because we feel like we’ve got the support of the whole community. Any help, further help from the community would be greatly appreciated,” said Long Fox.

The eight additional classrooms are expected to be completed by the end of next July with classes set to start in October. For a link to donate to RAI click here.

