Rapid City approves two organizations for homeless mail services and document storage

Two approved locations, Healing Trauma Therapy Services and the Western South Dakota Community Action Program, will pick up where the Hope Center loss is felt.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Hope Center shutting down on Dec. 8, the City of Rapid City is working with multiple organizations to enhance mail delivery and document storage for the homeless community.

The Hope Center is dedicated to helping people rebuild their lives and recognizes the importance of a mailing address for those seeking employment opportunities. When the center closes, there could be a disruption in service to the homeless.

Two approved locations, Healing Trauma Therapy Services and the Western South Dakota Community Action Program, will continue these essential services.

“So, truly, we’re just setting up an area where individuals can come in. Typically, this requires that you have an ID photo with you so that you’re handing the right person the right meal, and ensuring that the areas where the mail is being kept are secure and that the permanent document is locked,” said Rapid City’s Community Development Director, Vicki Fisher.

Fisher says there’s a third location request that’s being considered in North Rapid, and they’re hoping to get it approved soon.

