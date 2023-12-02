Macaulay Culkin honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Macaulay Culkin attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
Macaulay Culkin attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Macaulay Culkin was honored Friday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin, 43, rose to fame starring in the 1990s as young Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”

And he was not only recognized for his work in Hollywood, but he was also reunited with his mother, actress Catherine O’Hara, from the films during Friday’s ceremony.

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion,” CNN quoted O’Hara. “I’m so proud of you.”

Culkin tearfully thanked O’Hara for being a part of the ceremony while also thanking his representatives for helping him guide his career since he was a child.

The 43-year-old also gave a personal shout-out to his fiancée, actress Brenda Song, who was in attendance with their two young sons, according to multiple reports.

“You’re the best person I’ve ever known,” the New York Post quoted Culkin. “After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.”

The actor reportedly ended his speech with an iconic line from ‘Home Alone’ saying, “Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.”

Culkin appeared in other films over his career including “Party Monster,” “My Girl,” and “Richie Rich.”

Culkin’s star is 2,765th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The foundation of an elevator shaft under construction shifted, prompting some road closures.
Unstable elevator shaft stalls Block 5 building progress
The 2024 Black Hills National Forest season passes will be available for half price on Friday.
Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday
Block 5 Project is moving onto the next phase of construction.
Crews are making progress as they move toward next phase of the Block 5 Project
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
RCAS could result in redistricting after a bond survey is completed.
Rapid City Area Schools look into a bond that could result in some school redistricting

Latest News

The aurora has amazed people from around the world for millennia with its mesmerizing lights...
Cracking the science behind the northern lights
The foundation of an elevator shaft under construction shifted, prompting some road closures.
Part of Block 5 building in danger of collapse
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump stands on the field during...
Judge rejects Trump’s claim of immunity in his federal 2020 election prosecution
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Block 5 Project's elevator shaft gets dismantled after a structural integrity failure.
Elevator shaft at the Block 5 Project has been taken down as investigations are conducted