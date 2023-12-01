A training to help first responders deal with livestock

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -First responders are often seen as heroes to the community.But sometimes they still need more training, especially when the lives at stake aren’t always human.

What do first responders do when they come upon vehicle accidents that involve livestock being transported? South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University have collaborated to host a training session for first responders, aiming to enhance their skills and know-how during such scenarios.

“You know, when somebody arrives at the scene, the first thing they want to do is get all the animals out of the truck or trailer and they learned that that’s not what we want to do because they accident scene is the safest with those animals still in the trailer. And public safety and responder safety is utmost it’s more. In fact, it’s more a higher priority than animal safety and care,” said North Dakota State University Extension Livestock and Beef Specialist Lisa Pederson.

Pederson says after first responders complete this type of training, she sees improvement in their performance where livestock and wild animals are concerned.

“So an example of that would be a cattle truck that would maybe roll over on i 90, for example. And so how those first responders would prepare from getting the call to the arrival of the accident scene, all the way to the cleanup of the scene and the after, after accident meetings and debriefing,” said Pederson

According to Farm Manager Jerry Yates, these types of accidents often happen when other dangerous road conditions are at play.

“Many of these accidents don’t happen. When it’s sunny and 75. Some usually some form of hazardous weather hazards, road conditions contribute to those accidents. So the ability to get inside of one on a beautiful day like you’re having here in Rapid City, South Dakota, and see how they work and understand what they’re going to encounter when they get inside is so helpful to them whenever they this happens in real life,” said West Virginia University Farm Manager Jerry Yates.

The training program occurs once a year, and there is one more session scheduled on Friday in Mobridge, South Dakota, with a few open slots still available.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.