Seasonable temperatures to start the first weekend of December

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have chilly temperatures to end the first day of December. Tonight lows will dip into the teens and 20s, winds will remain light, and from the south, at around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Clouds will gradually increase over night, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Around midnight, the cloud layer will shift out of the region, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for Saturday.

On Saturday, temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the mid-40s. During the overnight hours, winds will gradually increase as a few weak disturbances push into the region. These disruptions will bring a few light snow showers that could be possible in the Black Hills. Minor snow accumulations may occur. Gusty northwest winds will be expected on Sunday and Monday afternoon, particularly over the western South Dakota plains, where gusts will sometimes reach 35–50 MPH. Sunday temperatures will remain seasonable and will be in the lower 30s to mid-40s for Sunday afternoon. Highs Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower 40s to mid-50s.

By midweek, highs on Wednesday and Thursday will jump to the 50s and 60s for many.

