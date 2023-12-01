Residents of Newell take ‘Rockin around the Christmas’ tree to another level

The Newell Festival Trees features 17 Christmas Trees that are decorated for the holidays.
The Newell Festival Trees features 17 Christmas Trees that are decorated for the holidays.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
NEWELL, S.D. (KOTA) - Across the Black Hills towns are decking the halls for the holidays, and residents in Newell are looking to spruce things up with their annual Festival of Trees.

The festival will feature a silent and live auction, a chili cook-off, photos with Santa, and of course Christmas trees covered with some homemade and creative decorations.

The festival raises funds for the Newell Ambulance Service and volunteer fire departments in Newell and the surrounding areas.

To get into the Newell Festival of Trees, people can bring $5 or 3 cans of non-perishable food items.

“One thing that most people don’t know, for ambulance service especially, I’ll speak to that is we’re not an essential service. So, an ambulance service can shut their door at any time, they can just be done, and you lose your ambulance service out of your community. And then the fire they support so many surrounding communities around us,” said Sherry Hocking, who is the director for the Newell Ambulance Services.

The Newell Festival of Trees is on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Doors open at the Newell City Hall at 9 a.m.

