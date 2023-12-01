Rapid City Area Schools look into a bond that could result in some school redistricting

The district currently has a survey out to find out what people think.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School District is considering trying for another bond issue to address infrastructure needs in the district.

The survey addresses the possibility of a new elementary school, expansion and improvement of current facilities, plus a possible career and technical education facility.

If the bond does get approved by voters, it could mean that some of the current schools would be subject to redistricting.

”So right now it would probably entail some redistricting. There’s lots of potential for different areas of build that we have right now. Were excited to see hopefully what can happen and what new infrastructure we can have for our students,” said Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for RCAS.

The survey will be open to the public for another month. To fill out the survey, you can scan the Q-R code on your screen, or click this link.

