Part of Block 5 building in danger of collapse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A section of downtown Rapid City has been blocked off as crews try to figure out what went wrong with part of the construction of the Block 5 building.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, Saint Joseph Street was closed from 7th to 5th streets because of a “structural integrity issue” with the foundation of one of the towers at the building on the old 5th Street parking lot.

The city was alerted to the problem about 4 p.m. Thursday. In a news conference, RCPD Chief Don Hedrick explained that the construction crew was working on an elevator shaft when they noticed that the foundation began to shift.

“It sounds like they are going to be dismantling the tower that has shifted a little bit, and that’s going to take some time,” Hedrick said.

“The construction company recognized that the elevator shaft was leaning to one side a small amount … they started to shore it up and called us. Yes, there is a potential there could be a collapse,” Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson added.

Also closed is 6th Street from Kansas City to Main streets; as well as the alleys from 5th to 7th streets and between Kansas City and Saint Joseph streets.

Buildings in the area have been evacuated and police and fire units are on scene to monitor the situation. RCPD asks that people avoid the area.

A release from the city states that the traffic restrictions are expected to be in place throughout the night and possibly into Friday morning.

