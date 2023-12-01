HOPEFUL: Overcoming obstacles as an Air Force veteran finding hope and family in Rapid City’s only day community center

Moving from place to place can be a daunting task
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Moving from place to place can be a daunting task, and for Air Force veteran Daniel Pohorelsky, a move in 2020 led to circumstances that left him without somewhere to turn.

“I moved my family to Rapid City from Salt Lake City; I was unaware that I was going to be getting a divorce when I got here, and after that happened, I found myself in dire straits and houseless,” explained Air Force veteran and advocate for the Hope Center, Daniel Pohorelsky.

These unexpected circumstances in a new place led Pohorelsky to look for resources to help him make it through another day.

“So, I found the Corner Stone Rescue Mission, and through the Corner Stone Rescue Mission, I found the Hope Center, and both were vital,” expressed Pohorelsky.

Pohorelsky got hygiene items at Volunteers of America, used the mission for a place to sleep, and as for the Hope Center, he’d use the laundry and mailing resources. The need for a mail call was for more than just to receive letters.

“I had to have a place to come get my check. I had to have a place to come get my bills paid. My credit was hit in a huge kind of way. No, I don’t know if I would be here in the same position without the resources here,” explained Pohorelsky.

Along with the critical resources made available through the center, the personal development between a man and his community is what gave Pohorelsky hope to continue visiting and eventually working at one of the places where he got a second chance, the Hope Center.

“The relationships that I’ve developed with the men and women here—I sit here working, and I think, ‘I’m really going to miss this.’ I mean, we sit, and we crack jokes, and there’s always humor, and there is a willingness to connect and have that relationship. I just wish more people could see it,” expressed Pohorelsky.

Pohorelsky’s second chance led him to own his townhouse and get a chance to give back to the family who pushed him to become the person he is today.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public
Child involved in a hit and run crash on E. Signal Drive.
Child involved in hit and run crash
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
Block 5 Project is moving onto the next phase of construction.
Crews are making progress as they move toward next phase of the Block 5 Project
Governor Noem's "Freedom Works Here" campaign numbers are not representative of the bigger...
Economic developers frustrated by ‘misleading’ data from Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Campaign

Latest News

Scientists at South Dakota Mines brave the deep tunnels at SURF to collect these samples.
SURF and South Dakota Mines team up on microbe research
RCAS could result in redistricting after a bond survey is completed.
Rapid City Area Schools look into a bond that could result in some school redistricting
Sturgis Love INC is hosting its first Christmas Tour of Homes.
Join Sturgis Love INC for the first Christmas Tour of Homes fundraiser
A long-side plowing salt brine, rock salt, sand, and even gravel can be used to keep roads clear.
Protecting your vehicles longevity against road salt