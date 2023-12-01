HOPEFUL: Homeless service vacuum looms as a Rapid City center begins its closure

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Community Day Centers can be a safe place for people to spend the day, especially during the winter months when being outside can be particularly dangerous. Those centers can also become a place where homeless people can find crucial services that can help them find a way out of their current situations.

Along Kansas City St. in Rapid City, a center opened up in 2011 with the mission of using dignity and hope as a way to help build bridges out of poverty for those in need in the Rapid City community.

“The Hope Center was built on, ‘we want this to be a place where people who have a lot of bad moments in life can have some good moments,’ Where they’re respected where they’re listened to,” explained the Hope Center’s founder, Doug Diehl.

Now fast forward to November 1, and that mission could soon be a floating memory. But unlike the season, this center won’t be coming back anytime soon.

“It grew too fast for the building; our building just wasn’t big enough to handle those kinds of numbers, so that led us to pursue some other avenues, and unfortunately, that hasn’t worked out for us,” explained Diehl.

“So it’s a rather complicated issue. There are several things that have led to the decision that our board of directors has made to close our doors,” expressed the Hope Center’s executive director, Melanie Timm.

The Hope Center’s lease is coming to an end, insufficient funds to keep its doors open until the end of that lease, and the Rapid City Council appealing the approval of a move to a different building. This trifecta of issues all contributed to the decision to close the Hope Center doors.

“At this point, I am unaware of any other organization that is able or willing to step up and fill those gaps that the Hope Center closing is going to create, which is what we were created for to fill those gaps in services,” explained Timm.

The two biggest services that are provided at the Hope Center are the mail service and vital record storage.

“So many things are connected to your address, and so I think it will be difficult for people to access other resources in the community without having an address to use as their own,” explained Timm. “We keep copies of identification, birth certificate, marriage license, legal documents, medical documents, whatever a guest feels is of great value to them that they don’t want lost or stolen.”

While the Hope Center isn’t the only organization in Rapid City that assists the homeless, they do have a unique mission. With their doors scheduled to shutter on December 8, no one major organization has stepped in at this point to fill those needs.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.