Cool today, milder this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be similar, weather-wise to Thursday. Expect chilly temperatures and some high cloudiness. There might be a few flurries in northwest South Dakota, but no measurable snow is expected.

This weekend will be milder with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. Windy conditions return Sunday and last into Monday.

Incredibly mild weather is on tap for next week. Some amazing 60s are expected Wednesday and Thursday, possibly challenging records.

