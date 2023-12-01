Cooking with Eric - Roasted Carrots, Onions and Grapes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Need something new and fresh for a holiday side dish? Try this easy recipe. Cooking with grapes can be your new “best thing.”

First, preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine a bag of prepared baby carrots with a red onion that has been cut into wedges. Toss with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon of cumin, a teaspoon of salt the 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Also toss in 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes.

Spread mixture out on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Roast until carrots are tender - about 20 minutes.

Then add one pound of seedless red grapes, spreading evenly amongest the vegetables. Roast another 10 minutes or until when the grapes start to crack.

Serve immediately.

