Black Hills National Forest passes will be half price Friday

By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, half price season passes for Black Hills National Forest recreation facilities will be on sale.

The one-day sale will be held at the Lions Building at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as the Forest Service offices around the Black Hills.

You can also buy by check through the mail as long as it’s postmarked by the end of the week.

The passes included in the half-price sale are for both the standard passes and the premium passes.

“One includes everything in the forest except Sheridan and Pactola, and the premium pass includes everything including Sheridan and Pactola. So, the standard pass is normally $25, it’ll be on sale for $12.50. The premium pass is normally $40, and it’ll be on sale for $20,” said Ty Gerbacht, operations manager for Forest Recreation Management Inc.

There is no limit as to how many passes a person can buy. While purchasing the season passes, you can also pick up a Christmas tree permit and the motorized vehicle trail permit at all locations.

