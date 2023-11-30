KOTA Cares: Sturgis Williams Middle School Choir

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s one thing to receive a t-shirt or candy when you donate money, but what about being serenaded by a local choir?

Students in the choir at Sturgis Williams Middle School are hosting a “good deed challenge” fundraiser.

During the fundraiser, people can donate money to help purchase new risers for the choir. In turn, students will pay the generosity forward by completing an act of kindness.

“We’ve done singing for nursing homes, we’ve raked leaves, we’ve done just lots of things around the community,” said 8th grade choir member, Izzie Wolkenhaurs.

“It’s been really fun and awesome because I get to go out and see the smile on people’s faces when I help out with them, and it was really nice seeing the smile on the people’s faces at the nursing home,” said Jody Lumis another 8th grader in the choir at Sturgis Williams Middle School.

So far, the choir has reached about half of their $4,300 goal and they are hoping to raise it all before their fundraiser ends December 4, 2023.

“There’s been a lot of people in the community that have seen our choirs go out and perform and do good things. So, I think a lot of people have been wanting to help us out with that, which has been great,” said Hillary Hill, choir director at Sturgis Williams Middle School.

To donate to this week’s KOTA Cares, the Sturgis Williams Middle School Choir, click here.

Checks can also be mailed to the school (1425 Cedar Street, Sturgis, South Dakota, 57785), just make them out to the Meade Music Boosters.

