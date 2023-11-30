Join Sturgis Love INC for the first Christmas Tour of Homes fundraiser

Stop by all six houses featured in the tours, located in Rapid City, Sturgis, and Blucksberg,
Stop by all six houses featured in the tours, located in Rapid City, Sturgis, and Blucksberg,(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Grab your car keys and a cup of hot chocolate, it’s time to check out some houses covered in lights.

But with so many houses to see, how do you know which ones to visit? Well, one organization has got you covered.

Sturgis Love INC is hosting its first Christmas Tour of Homes.

Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go toward supporting programs at Sturgis Love INC.

You can see not one or two houses, but six homes that have been decked out for the holidays.

The houses can be found throughout the Black Hills with four in Sturgis, one in Rapid City, and one in Blucksberg.

“We don’t want you to miss any of them. They’re a lot of fun and the people have really put a lot of work into decorating their homes and I think that you’ll enjoy them all. They’re just a lot of fun,” said Becky Meisner, minster coordinator for Sturgis Love INC.

The tours run this weekend, December 1 & 2, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go toward supporting programs at Sturgis Love INC.

To purchase tickets and for more information on the tours click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public
Child involved in a hit and run crash on E. Signal Drive.
Child involved in hit and run crash
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
Block 5 Project is moving onto the next phase of construction.
Crews are making progress as they move toward next phase of the Block 5 Project
Governor Noem's "Freedom Works Here" campaign numbers are not representative of the bigger...
Economic developers frustrated by ‘misleading’ data from Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Campaign

Latest News

During the fundraiser, or good deed challenge as choir director Hillary Hill calls it, people...
KOTA Cares: Sturgis Williams Middle School Choir
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
A long-side plowing salt brine, rock salt, sand, and even gravel can be used to keep roads clear.
Tips to protect your vehicle from road salt damage in the winter
Community members are invited to vote on their favorite displays at the South Dakota Mines...
Magical Christmas trees illuminate South Dakota Mines