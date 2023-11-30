How the Spearfish Hydroelectric Plant stays in optimal condition

Every few years it’s important to assess the condition of plants like the one in Spearfish to ensure nothing is in need of replacing.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Historic Hydroelectric Plant in Spearfish will be getting some attention soon with the city of Spearfish performing a regular condition assessment on the plant.

The century-old power plant changed hands to the city of Spearfish about 20 years ago with the intent of controlling water flow to Spearfish Creek. Since then, employees have worked to keep in it the best condition possible.

The superintendent of the plant, Ben Tieszen says doing the assessment before any problems arise is a proactive strategy to address any potential issues in the future.

“You don’t know what you’ve got, you could have failures that are right under your nose that you don’t see with regular inspections. This is gonna be more in-depth and catch something early on before it’s a problem,” said Tieszen.

The assessment is expected to cost around $200 thousand and will take place over the course of next year.

