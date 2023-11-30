Crews are making progress as they move toward next phase of the Block 5 Project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While you can’t stay in the hotel quite yet, rooms at the Block 5 Project are already being reserved for big groups coming to the area in 2025, meaning that the project is progressing on time.

The foundation for the parking structure at the Block 5 Project is complete, meaning construction on the next phase is getting underway.

“The parking garage structure is all complete, and right now we’re working on the first five floors of the main tower. Those five floors will include the hotel, the 117 Hyatt Place guest rooms, so that’s going really quickly. They plan to have that all wrapped up in December and from there we’ll start to see the light gage steel go up, which will be floors six through 10, which will be all the apartments,” said Luke Jessen, vice president of development for Lloyd Companies.

In addition to the 117 hotel rooms, the building will include 131 apartments, a fitness center, and a community room.

“Permanent residents will have studios, ones, and two bedrooms, and then there’s a couple of larger two-bedroom dens. Rental rates will start right above $1,000 a month, and some of the top floor corner units will range just about at $3,000 a month depending on the floor and layout things like that,” continued Jessen.

The ground level will house retail space, but it is still unclear what type of shops will be there.

“We’ve had good interest. We’ve got a couple of different groups that are exploring different plans, looking at what they can do with the space. Nothing concrete yet as to who or how many different retailers might be there,” Jessen stated.

For anyone living, staying, or working in the Block 5 Project, there will be specified parking to make sure they won’t have to park on the street.

“So the top floors of the parking ramp will be dedicated to the apartment dwellers who live there permanently. There will also be somewhat hybrid parking for the hotel guests and anyone attending a conference, wedding, something like that in the conference center. And then depending on what kind of retail space, or what kind of retail tenants we attract there will be parking for those shoppers visiting those retail stores, the employees who might work there things like that,” said Jessen.

According to Jessen, the project is on schedule to finish in the spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.